Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.39% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $87,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $364.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.21 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

