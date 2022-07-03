Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $119,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 641,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,041,000 after acquiring an additional 413,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

