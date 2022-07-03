Strs Ohio Sells 4,262 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $165,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

