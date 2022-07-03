Strs Ohio Sells 87,616 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,616 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Prologis worth $198,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6,512.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 83,622 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $120.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

