Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Studio City International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 2,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,617. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International accounts for approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

