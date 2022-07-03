Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 15,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,291. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

