SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.