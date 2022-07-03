SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $21.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.54.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.