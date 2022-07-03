Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $362,338.00

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.75 million and $362,338.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.23 or 0.05580863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076914 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 177.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,630,495 coins and its circulating supply is 360,124,295 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

