Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.52. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic accounts for 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kokino LLC owned about 8.01% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.