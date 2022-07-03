T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

