T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

