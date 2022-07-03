T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
