Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

