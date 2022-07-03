Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.35).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 113.65 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 786.67.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($30,346.40). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($36,535.09). Insiders have bought 46,771 shares of company stock worth $5,481,466 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

