Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $167.50.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.