Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jul 3rd, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.81 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.87 and its 200-day moving average is €2.65. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.21 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

