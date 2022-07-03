Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.81 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.87 and its 200-day moving average is €2.65. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.21 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

