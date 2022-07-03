Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.