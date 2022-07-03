Ternoa (CAPS) Price Hits $0.0140

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $243,403.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00165285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00703022 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00082292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

