The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.28. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

