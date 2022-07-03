The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

