The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $79,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.29.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

