The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $13.75

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.25 to $13.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.54.

OWL stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

