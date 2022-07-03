The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Buy

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

