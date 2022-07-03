The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,769,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000.

Shares of GFGDU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

