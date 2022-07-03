The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,272 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

