The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE:THG opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

