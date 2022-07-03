The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEV shares. CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lion Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Lion Electric stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

