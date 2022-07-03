The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,439 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,127,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in New York Times by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in New York Times by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 307,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $6,882,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $28.60 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

