ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.77.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.