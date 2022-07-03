Tidal Finance Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $298,102.48 and $330,495.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

