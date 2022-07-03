TONToken Market Cap Hits $567,928.01 (TON)

TONToken (TON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One TONToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TONToken has traded flat against the US dollar. TONToken has a market cap of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TONToken Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org . TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TONToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TONToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

