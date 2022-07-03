Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore Acquires 4,000 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.
Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.94. The company had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.92 and a one year high of C$17.43.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.