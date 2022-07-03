Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore Acquires 4,000 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.94. The company had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.92 and a one year high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.15.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

