TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 1,799,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

