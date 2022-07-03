TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 1,799,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,370. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

