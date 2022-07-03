TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 1,799,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,370. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
