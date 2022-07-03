Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of TG opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $346.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Tredegar by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.