Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 19,647 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 344.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,858,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,997,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

