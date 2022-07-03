Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

