Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. Cormark reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Shares of TSU opened at C$33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.91.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.