Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 809,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,291,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,295.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 619,640 shares of company stock worth $529,032. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

