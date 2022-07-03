Truist Financial Increases Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target to $20.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Beyond Air stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.39.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

