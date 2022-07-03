TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 200,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.
TRX Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
