TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $507,337.92 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $507,337.92 and $46,096.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,745,993,941 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

