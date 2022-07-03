Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
