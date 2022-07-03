Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

