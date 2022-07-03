Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $97,720.52 and $74.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.