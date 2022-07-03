U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 124,200 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on USEG. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USEG stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

