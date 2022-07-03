UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Buys £8,777.72 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider Alison Hill bought 4,324 shares of UIL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,777.72 ($10,768.89).

Alison Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Alison Hill acquired 3,559 shares of UIL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,755.14 ($10,741.19).

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 190 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £159.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.51. UIL Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 391.30 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. UIL’s payout ratio is currently 2,162.16%.

UIL Company Profile (Get Rating)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

