United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.