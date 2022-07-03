Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 219 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of £757.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

