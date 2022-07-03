UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

