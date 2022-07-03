VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

