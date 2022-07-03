Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,138. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

